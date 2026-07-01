Singapore-based solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies and Korea-based solar cell and module maker Qcells have announced a global settlement resolving all ongoing patent litigation between the two companies. "We welcome Maxeon's decision to withdraw all claims with prejudice and are pleased to put this matter behind us. We have always been confident in the originality of our TOPCon technology, and this outcome reflects that. We look forward to focusing our full attention on expanding American solar manufacturing and delivering best-in-class products to our customers across North America," ...

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