South Korea-based PV manufacturer Qcells has announced that its perovskite-silicon tandem solar technology has received certification from TÜV Rheinland, confirming compliance with reliability and safety standards established by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and UL Standards & Engagement (UL). "Solar today is the most affordable and fastest-to-deploy energy resource on the planet. Qcells is working hard to build on this strong foundation and make it work even better. Achieving these milestones means we are getting closer to delivering a solar product that more immediately ...

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