Chinese inverter and storage system manufacturer Sungrow and German certification body TÜV Rheinland have jointly introduced what they describe as the world's first quantitative corporate standards for assessing the long-term reliability of photovoltaic inverters, aiming to address growing concerns over equipment durability in utility-scale solar projects. The standards establish a framework for evaluating inverter lifetime performance from both the component and system levels. According to the companies, the new specifications are intended to bridge the gap between conventional qualification ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...