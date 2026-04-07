Regulatory News:

M6 Metropole Television (Paris:MMT):

The Shareholders of the company are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2026, at 9:00 am,at the Théâtre des Sablons, 70 avenue du Roule, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including the agenda and the presentation of the proposed resolutions, was published in the French "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO)" n°35 dated March 23, 2026 and the notice of meeting will be published in the French "BALO" and in the journal of legal announcements lefigaro.fr on 10 April 2026.

As from today, all information and documents referred to in Articles R. 22-10-23, R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company's website: https://www.groupem6.fr/fr/assemblee-generale-2026/.

It is specified, in accordance with Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, among others, that the full text of the documents to be presented at the General Meeting will be made available at the Company's registered office.

The General Meeting will be broadcast on live video and in full, connection details will be available on the Company's website. The broadcast will be available no later than seven working days after the General Meeting.

For further information, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department Email: actionnaires@m6.fr.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407626893/en/

Contacts:

M6 Metropole Television