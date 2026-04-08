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WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
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NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.04.2026 17:45 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Net Asset Value(s) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
Net Asset Value(s) 
08-Apr-2026 / 16:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 March 2026 were as 
follows: 

NAV per Share, cum income:    183.16p        
 
NAV per Share, ex income:       179.86p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

08 April 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     NSI 
LEI Code:   213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
Sequence No.: 423375 
EQS News ID:  2305358 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2305358&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2026 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
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