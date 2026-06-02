New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 13:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 May 2026 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 202.28p NAV per Share, ex income: 202.15p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

2 June 2026

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ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NSI LEI Code: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 Sequence No.: 429693 EQS News ID: 2338136 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 02, 2026 08:41 ET (12:41 GMT)