Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), one of Argentina's largest energy companies, participating mainly in the crude oil, gas and power generation value chain, announces that on April 9, 2026 it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the '2025 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2025 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ri.pampa.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2025 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at investor@pampa.com.

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani - Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Adolfo Zuberbühler - Chief Financial Officer

Lida Wang - Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer

Pampa Energía Building

Maipú 1

(C1084ABA)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000

https://ri.pampa.com/en

investor@pampa.com

SOURCE: 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pampa-energ%c3%ada-informs-the-market-that-it-has-filed-its-annual-report-on-form-20-1156383