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WKN: A0LEFS | ISIN: US48242W1062 | Ticker-Symbol: K6B
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 09:34
31,120 Euro
+1,50 % +0,460
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KBR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,49031,09013:36
30,49031,09013:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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KBR, Inc.: KBR Ammonia Technology Selected by Pampa Energía for its Facility in Argentina

HOUSTON, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Purifier technology has been selected for Pampa Energía's new ammonia-urea complex in Argentina.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing, basic engineering design package, and proprietary equipment for the 3,430 tons per day ammonia plant, which is expected to commence operations by the end of 2029.

The plant will be part of the ammonia and urea complex in Bahía Blanca, Argentina. Upon completion, it will include the largest single-train ammonia plant in Latin America and serve as a key production facility for the region.

"We are excited to work with Pampa Energía, Argentina's leading energy company, SACDE and Tecnimont and support them in their quest for enhancing regional food security," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR's proven and scalable ammonia process technologies are a preferred choice amongst customers worldwide. They enable plants to operate with optimum energy-efficiency while delivering maximum yield."

For more than 75 years, KBR has delivered ammonia technology, proprietary equipment, and catalysts across the globe, powering efficient and sustainable fertilizer production for customers worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.
Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's ammonia technology and services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Rachael Goldwait
Vice President, Investor Relations
713-753-5082
Investors@kbr.com

Media
Philip Ivy
Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing
713-753-3800
MediaRelations@kbr.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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