Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) (OTCQB: ATMMF) (FSE: DO8) ("Atomic Minerals" or the "Company") acknowledges the recent Iran ceasefire, a development that contributes to stability in global defense and energy supply chains.

"Project Vault, supported by the U.S. government, underscores the urgent need for secure domestic uranium to support military, defense, and strategic energy infrastructure," said a spokesperson for Atomic Minerals. "Uranium is critical for advanced nuclear technologies, national defense readiness, and the energy systems that underpin military operations. The recent U.S. Department of Energy announcement of $2.7 billion in contracts to restore domestic uranium enrichment capabilities highlights the country's commitment to securing these strategic resources. Atomic Minerals' North American uranium assets are ideally positioned to support these defense priorities."

"Amid ongoing global tensions, uranium demand remains on a strong long-term trajectory. Total global uranium usage is projected to rise as nations prioritize energy security, low-carbon power, and strategic stockpiles," added the spokesperson. "Project Vault reinforces the importance of resilient domestic supply chains, and Atomic Minerals is advancing its high-grade uranium portfolio to help meet these critical defense and energy needs."

Atomic Minerals continues to develop its uranium projects to deliver reliable, long-term value for defense, industrial, and clean energy markets, supporting secure, strategic access to uranium for national and allied security initiatives.

About Atomic Minerals Corporation

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic's objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Currently, the Company's property portfolio contains Uranium projects with significant technical merit in three locations known for hosting Uranium production in the past. We have four on the Colorado Plateau, within the continental United States. The plateau has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8. The other two recently acquired properties are located in the prolific Athabasca region in Saskatchewan, Canada and the Mount Laurier property located in Quebec, Canada.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291708

Source: Atomic Minerals Corp.