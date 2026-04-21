Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) (OTCQB: ATMMF) (FSE: DO8) ("Atomic Minerals" or the "Company") is actively reviewing the exploration data to develop an exploration program for its 2,353 hectare Mont-Laurier uranium project in the Quebec municipalities of Lac Saint-Paul, Mont-Saint-Michel and Lac-Douaire. The Company plans to put boots on the ground in Q2 2026, once the snow cover is gone, to prospect in advance of geophysical surveys to establish drill targets.

"Mont-Laurier is another strong exploration stage uranium project in our portfolio," stated Atomic President and CEO Clive Massey. "Once we complete the initial on-site evaluation, our technical team will review the prospecting data and devise a follow-up geophysical program to maximize our ability to rapidly identify drill targets to begin the permitting process," he concluded.

About the Mont-Laurier property

The road-accessible Mont-Laurier uranium property totals 2,353 hectares and is located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of the town of Mont-Laurier in the Laurentides region of Quebec. The Mont-Laurier project lies within the Cabonga-Mont-Laurier radioactive district of the Grenville geological province. Exploration activity in the district was sparked by the discovery of uranium mineralization by Canadian Johns-Manville in 1967, with subsequent exploration outlining several gently dipping stratiform zones of low-grade uranium mineralization and numerous isolated showings within both metasediments and metamorphic pegmatites. The uraniferous horizons occur at the base of a metamorphosed sedimentary sequence of Proterozoic age. Several notable zones with estimated tonnages (pre-National Instrument 43-101) have been outlined:

Allied Mining1:

Zone 1 (8.37 million tonnes at 0.021 per cent U3O8);

Zone 2 (2.61 million tonnes at 0.019 per cent U3O8);

Zone 3 (2.34 million tonnes at 0.014 per cent U3O8);

Canadian Johns-Manville2:

Meekos (520,000 tonnes at 0.054 per cent U3O8);

Mont-Laurier uranium mines3:

Tom Dick (2.50 million tonnes at 0.040 per cent U3O8);

Tom Dick Nord (300,000 tonnes at 0.027 per cent U3O8).

Atomic Minerals cautions investors the presence of uranium mineralization on each of those zones is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on its Mont-Laurier project.

All of the historic estimates are relevant as they attest to the potential of the Mont-Laurier area and are assumed to be reliable as they were completed to the standards of the day. All of the above historic estimates would be considered inferred resource under NI 43-101. In all cases, verification of the historic drilling by twinning a series of holes would be require to verify each of the historic resource estimates. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify these historic resources as current mineral resources and Atomic Minerals is not treating these historic estimates as current mineral resources.

Source:

1. Report on the Properties of Allied Mining Corporation and United Asbestos Corporation Limited, Leman Township, Montcalm County by J.D. Hagan March 31, 1970. (https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/EXAMINE/GM26044/)

The Allied historic estimates are based on 34 drill holes, totaling 5,091 feet (1,551.7 metres). The only key assumption, parameter or method provided in the report is the historic resources were calculated using cross sections.

2. Summary Report Covering Exploration For Uranium Mineralization During 1968-69 on Company Mining Claims in Ontario and Quebec by F.J. Evelegh, November 28, 1969 for Canadian Johns-Manville Co. Limited. (https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/EXAMINE/GM25420/)

The Meekos historic estimate is based on 184 drill holes, totaling 39,568 feet (12,060.3 metres). No details on key assumptions, parameters or methods were provided in the report.

3. Tom Dick and Central Groups September 26, 1972 by R.F. Kaltwasser For Les Mines D'Uranium Mont-Laurier Inc. (https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/EXAMINE/GM28052/)

The Tom Dick historic estimate is based on 83 drill holes, totaling 15,000 feet (4,572 metres). No details on key assumptions, parameters or methods were provided in the report.

3. Les Mines D'Uranium Mont-Laurier Inc. Cantons Leman & Perodeau Campagne de Sondages Juillet -Septembre1973 by G. Hébert and M. Vallée Le 21 décembre1973. (https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/EXAMINE/GM29783/).

The Tom Dick Nord historic estimate is based on 11 drill holes, totaling 4,193 feet (1,278 metres). No details on key assumptions, parameters or methods were provided in the report.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), an adviser to the Company, is the qualified person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Henneberry has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic's objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

The Company's property portfolio includes assets with significant technical merit in three proven uranium districts. ATOM holds the Lisbon Valley, Harts Point, 10 Mile and Dolores projects on the prolific Colorado Plateau, southwestern United States, with historic production of 597 million pounds of U3O8. The Company holds the Mozzie Lake project, with its historic resource, in the prolific Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada and holds the Mont Laurier property in Otish Mountain District of Quebec, Canada.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293514

Source: Atomic Minerals Corp.