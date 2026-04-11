New to The Street to Broadcast on Fox Business on Monday, April 13, Featuring Virtuix Holdings, Medicus Pharma, YY Group Holdings, Vivos Therapeutics, and Stardust Power

The show will air as sponsored programming nationwide at 10:30 PM PST on Fox Business Network

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. business television brands, today announced the upcoming broadcast of its nationally televised program on Fox Business Network, airing Monday, April 13 at 10:30 PM PST as sponsored programming.

This episode will feature a curated lineup of innovative and growth-focused companies across healthcare, technology, immersive entertainment, and energy infrastructure sectors:

Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX) - A leader in immersive virtual reality and omnidirectional treadmill technology, redefining active gaming and enterprise VR applications.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) - A precision-driven biotech company advancing novel therapeutics across global markets.

YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) - A rapidly expanding workforce solutions and services platform with international reach.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) - A medical technology company focused on innovative treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) - A next-generation energy company focused on battery-grade lithium processing and supply chain development.

Each segment will include executive interviews, company insights, and strategic commentary designed to provide investors and viewers with direct access to leadership and corporate narratives.

New to The Street continues to differentiate itself by combining national television distribution with a powerful digital ecosystem, including millions of YouTube subscribers, earned media placements, and iconic outdoor advertising across New York City's Times Square and Financial District.

The program is broadcast weekly across Fox Business and Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, offering companies a compliant and effective platform to communicate their business models, growth strategies, and market positioning to a broad national audience.

The show is sponsored by T.V. commercials including Datavault AI (DVLT), CISO Global (CISO), YY GROUP Holding (YYGH), and Lantern Pharma (LTRN), FREECASTB (CAST) and Stardust Power (SDST)

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier business media platform delivering sponsored television programming, long-form executive interviews, and integrated digital and outdoor media solutions. Broadcasting weekly across Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, the platform reaches millions of households nationwide and internationally, while its digital channels extend that reach to millions more through YouTube and social media. Known for its "Opportunities To Consider" segments, New to The Street provides companies with unmatched visibility across television, digital, and physical media channels.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Communications Lead

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-broadcast-on-fox-business-on-monday-april-13-featuring-vi-1156865