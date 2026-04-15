Mag Magna Corp. Outlines Strategic Plan to Build Global Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Platform

Company Positions as Western-Aligned Supply Solution for the $1.6 Trillion Semiconductor Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Mag Magna Corp. (OTCID:MGNC) ("MGNC" or the "Company") today announced the outline of its strategic plan to build a global platform for the acquisition, development, and monetization of rare earth and critical mineral assets - timed to one of the most significant supply-demand imbalances in modern industrial history.

The Opportunity: A $16 Billion Bottleneck for a $1.6 Trillion Industry

The global semiconductor market is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey & Co., more than doubling from $775 billion in 2024. Yet the entire rare earth metals market underpinning that expansion is forecast at just $15.8 billion over the same period. Rare earths are the hidden backbone of the chip economy - essential to everything from high-heat magnets in AI server clusters to traction motors in electric vehicles to advanced components in 5G wireless infrastructure.

This asymmetry creates extraordinary leverage for companies that can deliver verified, Western-based rare earth supply. With China controlling an estimated 60-70% of global rare earth production and an even larger share of processing - and with new compliance mandates bifurcating the market into "Chinese" and "Western-aligned" pricing benchmarks - the premium on secure, diversified mineral sources has never been higher.

MGNC's Platform Strategy

MGNC is building a platform to meet this moment. The Company is advancing development on two anchor properties in the United States - Kingman Quarry in Arizona and Hicks Dome in Illinois - both containing verified rare earth elements and associated critical minerals. These domestic assets are to be complemented by a global origination strategy, with the Company cultivating project relationships across Africa, South Asia, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

"We are not building a single-mine company," said Jamie Khurshid, the Company's CEO. "We are building a platform that can source, develop, and deliver critical minerals from multiple strategic hubs. The semiconductor industry, the EV industry, and the defense sector all need new Western-aligned supply - and they need it now."

Unlike conventional junior mining companies dependent on a single asset, MGNC's platform model is designed for repeatable, scalable growth. Each new project adds to the Company's portfolio, expanding its supply capability across the key rare earth elements driving industrial demand - including Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) for permanent magnets and heavy rare earths like Terbium and Dysprosium for advanced electronics.

Bridging the Supply Gap

Industry demand from manufacturers and defense contractors is expected to exceed Chinese production of critical rare through the end of the decade. Because new mines typically require 10 or more years to develop, the industry is shifting toward aggregator platforms that can combine existing domestic assets with global origination in high-grade jurisdictions to bridge the immediate supply gap.

MGNC's dual-track approach - US asset development plus global project origination - is purpose-built for this exciting environment. The Company's domestic properties offer regulatory sovereignty for customers requiring verified non-Chinese mineral sourcing, while its international pipeline targets high-grade jurisdictions that can accelerate time to production.

Tokenization

In parallel to asset development and growth, MGNC is advancing blockchain-enabled tokenization of its REE assets to provide transparent, access to capital methods by preselling verifiable resources into the Western supply chain allowing investors or critical mineral buyers that are scrambling to to lock in resources.

A Ground-Floor Opportunity

With semiconductor revenues forecast to double, EV adoption accelerating, AI infrastructure spending surging, and defense budgets prioritizing supply chain security, the demand tailwinds behind rare earths and critical minerals are structural and long-duration. MGNC offers investors an opportunity to participate in the buildout of a Western-aligned critical minerals platform at the earliest stage of its growth trajectory.

The Company encourages investors to follow its progress as it executes on its strategic plan and advances its portfolio toward key development milestones.

For more information, visit magmagna.com or contact

1-702-595-2247

sanghaharp1964@gmail.com

www.magmagnacorp.com

About Mag Magna Corp.

Mag Magna Corp. (OTCID:MGNC) is a rare earth and critical minerals development company building a global platform for the acquisition, development, and monetization of strategic mineral assets. With anchor properties in Arizona and Illinois and relationships across key emerging market regions, MGNC is positioned to deliver scalable growth at the intersection of critical mineral supply and Western industrial demand.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Market forecasts referenced herein are sourced from third-party research institutions and are not guarantees of future market conditions. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: MAG MAGNA CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/mag-magna-corp.-outlines-strategic-plan-to-build-global-rare-earth-an-1157594