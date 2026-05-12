Mag Magna Corp. Commissions Independent SK-1300 Technical Report for High-Grade Rare Earth Project Near Kingman, Arizona

Previous work documents extremely high-grade light rare earth mineralization at anchor property; independent SK-1300 report to evaluate geology and development potential

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Mag Magna Corp. (OTC:MGNC) (the "Company" or "MGNC"), a critical mineral company, is pleased to announce the commissioning of an independent SK-1300 Technical Report for its highly prospective rare earth element (REE) project located near Kingman, Arizona. Kingman is one of MGNC's two anchor properties within the United States, from which the company is building a platform for the development and monetization of strategic mineral assets.

Published studies of the mineralization located within the project, including a report by the University of Arizona, have returned extraordinarily high concentrations of light rare earth elements, with published results ranging between 21% to 24% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). As well, reported rare earth suites for the project include up to 8.6% Nd2O3 (neodymium oxide)-one of the most sought-after and strategically critical rare earth elements globally. Neodymium is a key component in high-strength permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and, critically, advanced defense systems.

The Neodymium and TREO grades described within the peer-reviewed literature for Kingman compare very favorably to reported grades at other domestic rare earth projects. For reference, MP Materials' Mountain Pass Mine - the only currently operating rare earth mine in the U.S. - reports average grades of approximately 5.4% TREO, with neodymium oxide content ranging from approximately 0.9% to 1.0%.

Strategic Importance to U.S. Defense and National Security

Rare earth elements have rapidly become one of the most critical materials underpinning modern military capability. The U.S. Department of War has identified rare earths-particularly magnet materials like neodymium-as essential to advanced weapons systems, including fighter jets, missile guidance systems, radar, drones, and naval vessels.

With a current heavy reliance on foreign sources for both rare earth mining and downstream processing, the U.S. government has vigorously taken steps to support domestic rare earth development and the establishment of integrated "mine-to-magnet" supply chains. Against this backdrop, MGNC's Kingman project represents a potentially strategic domestic source of high-grade rare earths, directly aligned with U.S. efforts to strengthen critical mineral independence.

"A SK-1300 Technical report is an important step for the Company," states Jamie Khurshid, CEO of MGNC. "The exceptional high-grade light rare earth mineralization reported in scientific literature gives us confidence in moving forward with the project. The significant Neodymium values and the project's favorable location in mining friendly Arizona positions us at the intersection of resource opportunity and national strategic need. Commissioning the report is a key step toward grasping that potential."

With global demand for rare earth elements accelerating-driven by both the clean energy transition and defense modernization-Mag Magna intends to contribute to secure, domestic supply chains while delivering significant value to shareholders.

The SK-1300 Technical Report will be prepared by All-Tech Services, a multidisciplinary consulting team, in accordance with the disclosure requirements of Subpart 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. The report will provide an independent review of the project's geology, historical sampling data, and development potential.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates as the SK-1300 report progresses and as development plans for this highly promising rare earth project advance.

About Mag Magna Corporation

Mag Magna Corp. (OTC:MGNC) is a rare earth and critical minerals development company building a global platform for the acquisition, development, and monetization of strategic mineral assets. With anchor properties in Arizona and Illinois and relationships across key emerging market regions, MGNC is positioned to deliver scalable growth at the intersection of critical mineral supply and Western industrial demand.

For further information, please contact:

1-702-595-2247

info@magmagnacorp.com

www.magmagnacorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of the Kingman project, the expected scope and timing of the SK-1300 Technical Report, the Company's strategic plans, and anticipated market conditions for rare earth elements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks related to mineral exploration and development, the verification of historical and academic sampling data, the ability to obtain necessary permits and financing, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions. Sampling results referenced herein are derived from academic research published by the University of Arizona and in The Canadian Mineralogist (2012) and have not been independently verified under current SK-1300 reporting standards; there can be no assurance that such results will be confirmed by the SK-1300 Technical Report or that they are representative of the property as a whole. Market forecasts and third-party statistics referenced herein are sourced from publicly available research and are not guarantees of future conditions. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: MAG MAGNA CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mag-magna-corp.-commissions-independent-sk-1300-technical-report-for-hig-1166121