Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer, Dexterra Group (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra", or the "Company"), members of the Board of Directors, and the executive management team, joined Selma Thaver, Managing Director, TSX Listings, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Company's public listing as Dexterra Group.





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Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.. Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

To learn more, visit https://dexterra.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292693

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange