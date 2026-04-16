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WKN: A3ETUT | ISIN: CA89680B2049 | Ticker-Symbol: UY00
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:26
0,065 Euro
+8,33 % +0,005
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIPSITTER CLINIC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIPSITTER CLINIC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0610,15016:50
ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
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TripSitter Clinic Ltd.: TripSitter Announces Director Resignation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (the "Company" or "TripSitter") (CSE:KETA) announces that Matthew Morgan has resigned as a director of the Company, effective April 15, 2026.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Morgan for his service to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company intends to appoint a new director to replace Mr. Morgan.

For more information, please contact:

TripSitter Clinic Ltd.
Dr. John Huber, CEO
Email: dr.huber@tripsitter.clinic
Phone: 437-500-0528

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the business objectives of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: TripSitter Clinic Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tripsitter-announces-director-resignation-1158239

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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