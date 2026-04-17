Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from gross proceeds of C$1,000,000 to gross proceeds of C$1,600,000 at a price of C$0.25 per common share. Upon closing and if fully subscribed the Company will issue 6,400,000 common shares.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration activities related to the Hardrock West property, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities to be issued under the Private Placement will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

The Private Placement is anticipated to close on or before April 30, 2026, or as decided by the Company ("Closing") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Shares to be issued under the Private Placement will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.

In connection with the Private Placement, arms-length finders may receive a cash fee in respect to their subscribers equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Galactic Gold Corp.

Galactic Gold Corp. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100%-owned Hardrock West Property, located in the top tier mining jurisdiction of Ontario. Over 57 km of combined strike length along two major gold bearing structures and 10 km away from Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine. Galactic Gold is positioned between Equinox Gold Greenstone Mine and Equinox's Brookbank Deposit along what Laurentian University in its Metal Earth Research has identified super structures across the Galactic Gold Property underscoring the Project's strong value-creation potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future metals prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. More particularly, this news release contains statements concerning the anticipated Private Placement. Accordingly, there is a risk that the Private Placement will not be completely sold, or the Private Placement will be completed within the anticipated time or at all. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293185

Source: Galactic Gold Corp.