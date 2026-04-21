Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") approved the issuance of 2,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to its directors pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The RSUs will vest on the date that is one year from the date of grant and will expire on December 28, 2029. Each RSU represents the right to receive, upon vesting, one common share of the Company.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, the Company is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

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Source: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.