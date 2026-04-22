

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Disco Corporation (6146.T) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY135.521 billion, or JPY1,249.84 per share. This compares with JPY123.891 billion, or JPY1,143.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to JPY436.889 billion from JPY393.313 billion last year.



Disco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY135.521 Bln. vs. JPY123.891 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1,249.84 vs. JPY1,143.26 last year. -Revenue: JPY436.889 Bln vs. JPY393.313 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: JPY 271.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: JPY 106.100 B



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