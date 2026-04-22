

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Q1 Outlook)



For the first quarter, Disco Corporation (6146.T) expects net income of JPY 29.500 billion, up 24.1% from last year. Net earnings per share are anticipated to be JPY 271.98. The company also projects net sales of JPY 106.100 billion, up 18% from a year ago.



For the full year, Disco revealed earnings that Increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at JPY135.521 billion, or JPY1,249.84 per share. This compares with JPY123.891 billion, or JPY1,143.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to JPY436.889 billion from JPY393.313 billion last year.



Disco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY135.521 Bln. vs. JPY123.891 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1,249.84 vs. JPY1,143.26 last year. -Revenue: JPY436.889 Bln vs. JPY393.313 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: JPY 271.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: JPY 106.100 B



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