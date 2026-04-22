Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
22 April 2026
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian" or the "Company")
Holdings in Company
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 22 April 2026 that Steve Coomber now has an interest of 19,646,091 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each (" Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 10.00 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.
Further Information:
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
AlbR Capital Limited (Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
+44-20-7469-0930
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377
http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com