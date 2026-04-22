Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Prospect Media Group Ltd. (Prospect/PMG), a division of Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF), a leader in data driven integrated omni-channel services, is reinforcing the critical role of MIXOGRAPHY, its foundational Media Mix Modelling ("MMM") solution used by retailers nationwide to guide smarter investment decisions and deliver stronger business results.

For years, MIXOGRAPHY has served as a core component of Prospect's analytics ecosystem, helping retailers understand the true contribution of each media channel and informing the right mix and budget allocation needed to drive measurable performance. The solution reflects the agency's long-standing commitment to advanced modelling, accountability, and precision in retail media.

"MIXOGRAPHY is one of the most important solutions we provide to our clients," said Sheri Rogers, President of Prospect Media Group. "It helps retailers see exactly where their dollars work hardest. By grounding decisions in real performance and real retail behaviour, MIXOGRAPHY ensures budgets are allocated with purpose and confidence, so every investment is connected to driving results."

A Modern MMM Framework Purpose-Built for Retail

While many MMM solutions rely only on backward-looking or generic models, MIXOGRAPHY is built specifically around retail's speed, complexity, and promotional rhythm. It combines Prospect's proprietary modelling with real-time signals, retail-specific variables, and flexible analytical frameworks that meet the needs of both marketing and finance teams.

Core Strengths of MIXOGRAPHY

Foundational Planning Intelligence

Provides the clarity required to set the right mix and budget allocation for measurable impact.

Provides the clarity required to set the right mix and budget allocation for measurable impact. Retail-Specific Modelling

Accounts for promotions, flyer performance, store traffic, loyalty data, competitive activity, and seasonality.

Accounts for promotions, flyer performance, store traffic, loyalty data, competitive activity, and seasonality. Channel-Level Transparency

Shows exactly how media, promotions, and external factors contribute to sales and ROAS.

Shows exactly how media, promotions, and external factors contribute to sales and ROAS. Scenario Simulation Enables teams to test "what if" shifts before committing dollars, ensuring decisions are grounded in outcomes, not assumptions.

Enables teams to test "what if" shifts before committing dollars, ensuring decisions are grounded in outcomes, not assumptions. Omnichannel Accuracy

Captures the relationship between print, digital, in-store behaviour, and promotions to reflect how customers actually shop.

From Insight to Confident Investment

"At Prospect, we've always believed the best strategies start with the truth," said Rogers. "MIXOGRAPHY uncovers that truth: what's working, what isn't, and where the next dollar should go. It's a foundational solution we offer because it helps retailers invest with accuracy instead of guesswork."

About Prospect Media Group:

Prospect is a commerce focused, data-driven, integrated media agency serving a wide range of major retail, QSR, financial, B2B and pharma clients across Canada. With expertise in consumer data analytics, media planning and buying, Prospect optimizes both digital and traditional media channels. Leveraging 28 years of experience, the agency provides clients with crucial insights to build effective integrated media strategies and maximize marketing expenditures.

For more information, visit www.prospectmedia.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this disclosure may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, such statements use such words as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", and other similar terminology. These statements reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293804

Source: Ciscom Corp.