Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - CISCOM Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) ("Ciscom" or "the Company"), which actively invests in, acquires, and manages companies within the Information and Communication Technology ("ICT") sector with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, is pleased to announce the appointment of Blair Severn to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Severn is a widely experienced director, business and governance executive with a particular depth in retail marketing strategy, alongside broader expertise in finance and governance. He has served Boards from every vantage point - as Board Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and chair of numerous committees spanning strategy, finance, public affairs and marketing, including as Chairman of the Board of RAC Canada (Retail Advertising and Marketing Canada) and Chairman of its Strategy, Marketing and Events Committees through its merger with the Retail Council of Canada. He is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of enabling ideas, an international professional services consultancy, where he has been retained by C-suite executives across retail, financial services, energy, software and consumer products in fractional executive roles including Chief Marketing, Strategy, Operating and Financial Officer.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Severn built a track record of retail marketing transformation and revenue growth in senior operating roles. As National Marketing Manager for Sony of Canada, he designed the marketing strategy and national roll-out of a new retail concept, growing revenue from $100 million to $165 million and turning a $10 million loss into $10 million in net profit. At Consumers Gas, as Head of Consumer Retail Operations, he led the retail transformation and national roll-out of a new retail concept, growing revenue from $18 million to $40 million and moving the P&L from a $2 million loss to $3 million in net profit. He also held senior strategy roles with BMO Financial Group's Office of Strategic Management. Mr. Severn currently serves as Trustee and Chairman of the Finance Committee at D'Youville University, and has previously chaired the Strategy and Public Affairs Committees of the Council of the Great Lakes Region, served as Vice Chair of the CanAm Council for the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, and was the inaugural Chairman of the Board of the Canadian Gas Fireplace Association.

Mr. Severn holds an MBA in Corporate Finance and Investment Banking from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, an Honours Bachelor of Administrative Studies in Marketing from York University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Sociology from Brock University.

"Blair brings a rare combination of retail marketing expertise, financial rigour and governance discipline to our Board," said Michel Pepin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ciscom. "His hands-on track record growing retail businesses and leading marketing and strategy committees speaks directly to where Ciscom and Prospect Media are headed and will be a significant asset to the Company and our shareholders as we scale our retail intelligence platform."

"I am excited to join the Ciscom Board at such a pivotal point in the Company's evolution," said Blair Severn. "Ciscom and Prospect Media have built a differentiated set of retail analytics tools, and I look forward to supporting the Board and management team as they scale the business and create long-term shareholder value."

About Ciscom Corp.

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group. For more information, visit http://www.ciscomcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to Ciscom and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass. Forward-looking statements include statements and information regarding the anticipated audited financial results, anticipated signing of additional clients, potential future acquisitions and financings, future business and operational focuses of Ciscom, future expectations of growth and profits, future grants of equity incentive awards, future payments of dividends, the future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the capital requirements of the Company and ability to maintain adequate capital resources to carry out its business activities and raise additional capital as required or expedient; the ability to identify target acquisitions and complete such transactions on an economic basis or at all, and successfully integrate those business; the ability to convert the potential in the pursued business opportunities to tangible benefits to the Company or its shareholders; risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenue; stock market volatility and capital market valuation; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; dependence on key personnel; the Company's early stage of development; potential losses on investments; unstable and potentially negative economic conditions; fluctuations in interest rates; competition for investments within the ICT sector; maintenance of client relationships; maintaining a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange; risks related to potential dilution in the event of future financings; audit risk; litigation risk and risk of future legal proceedings; jurisdictional and regulatory risk; lack of operating cash flow; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; rising costs related to inflation; and effects of market interest on price of securities and potential dilution; and those factors detailed in the Company's prospectus dated June 5, 2023 and other public documents filed under Ciscom's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Ciscom's assumptions in making any forward-looking statements herein include that no significant events will occur outside of Ciscom's normal course of business and that the material factors referred to in this paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. Although Ciscom has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Ciscom as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Ciscom does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307089

Source: Ciscom Corp.