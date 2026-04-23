

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $150.47 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $138.41 million, or $2.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $1.011 billion from $989.39 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $150.47 Mln. vs. $138.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.011 Bln vs. $989.39 Mln last year.



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