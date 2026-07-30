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WKN: 919562 | ISIN: US29530P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: EI2
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 09:31
212,00 Euro
+3,92 % +8,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
202,00206,0009:15
202,00206,0007:31
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 22:15 Uhr
39 Leser
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Erie Indemnity Company: Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $3.45 for the Quarter and $6.32 for the Six Months of 2026

ERIE, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2026. Net income was $180.3 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $174.7 million, or $3.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. Net income was $330.8 million, or $6.32 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2026, compared to $313.1 million, or $5.99 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2025.

2Q and First Half 2026

(in thousands)

2Q'26

2Q'25

1H'26

1H'25

Operating income

$ 204,123

$ 199,173

$ 370,910

$ 350,549

Investment income

22,553

19,600

44,672

39,136

Other income

1,401

1,974

2,821

5,808

Income before income taxes

228,077

220,747

418,403

395,493

Income tax expense

47,783

46,062

87,635

82,391

Net income

$ 180,294

$ 174,685

$ 330,768

$ 313,102







2Q 2026 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $5.0 million, or 2.5 percent, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $39.0 million, or 4.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.3 million, or 7.2 percent, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $44.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily driven by an increase in agent incentive compensation and the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium.
    • Non-commission expense decreased $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Personnel costs increased $3.0 million, primarily due to increased incentive compensation driven by stronger performance metrics and a smaller decrease in company stock price. This increase was partially offset by bonuses awarded to all employees in 2025 in recognition of our 100th anniversary. Sales and advertising decreased $1.7 million primarily due to a decrease in agent-related and advertising costs. Acquisition and underwriting support costs decreased $3.9 million primarily due to lower underwriting report and postage costs. Professional fees decreased $5.0 million primarily due to reduced use of third-party services related to technology initiatives. Administrative and other costs decreased $2.1 million primarily due to lower credit card processing fees and charitable contributions related to the transition of charitable giving through the Erie Insurance Foundation.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net investment income was $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $20.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

First Half 2026 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $20.4 million, or 5.8 percent, in the first six months of 2026 compared to the first six months of 2025.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $70.4 million, or 4.5 percent, in the first six months of 2026 compared to the first six months of 2025.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $3.2 million, or 8.8 percent, in the first six months of 2026 compared to the first six months of 2025.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $72.7 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to the first six months of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in agent incentive compensation and the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium.
    • Non-commission expense decreased $19.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Personnel costs increased $5.1 million, primarily due to increased incentive compensation driven by stronger performance metrics, and higher base compensation. The increase is partially offset by bonuses awarded to all employees in 2025 in recognition of our 100th anniversary. Sales and advertising decreased $3.7 million primarily due to a decrease in agent-related and advertising costs. Acquisition and underwriting support costs decreased $5.7 million primarily due to lower underwriting report costs. Professional fees decreased $12.0 million primarily due to reduced use of third-party services related to technology initiatives. Administrative and other costs decreased $3.7 million primarily due to lower charitable contributions related to the transition of charitable giving through the Erie Insurance Foundation and a decrease in credit card processing fees.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $44.7 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to $39.1 million in the first six months of 2025. Net investment income was $46.1 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to $40.0 million in the first six months of 2025. Net realized and unrealized losses were $0.2 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to gains of $1.0 million in the first six months of 2025. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $1.3 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to $1.8 million in the first six months of 2025.

Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 31, 2026. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group
Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer, 11th largest automobile insurer, and 9th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written, according to AM Best Company. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on net premiums written. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, ERIE has nearly seven million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors impacting the timing of premium rates charged for policies;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • litigation and regulatory actions;
    • emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics, economic or social inflation, and changes in tariff policies;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract, develop, retain, and protect talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology, data or network security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Operating revenue









Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services


$ 862,879


$ 823,853


$ 1,649,278


$ 1,578,902

Management fee revenue - administrative services


19,619


18,296


39,094


35,941

Administrative services reimbursement revenue


201,554


212,644


401,650


422,917

Service agreement revenue


5,744


5,304


11,685


11,736

Total operating revenue


1,089,796


1,060,097


2,101,707


2,049,496










Operating expenses









Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services


684,119


648,280


1,329,147


1,276,030

Cost of operations - administrative services


201,554


212,644


401,650


422,917

Total operating expenses


885,673


860,924


1,730,797


1,698,947

Operating income


204,123


199,173


370,910


350,549










Investment income









Net investment income


22,587


20,030


46,147


39,978

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)


557


479


(208)


981

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings


(591)


(909)


(1,267)


(1,823)

Total investment income


22,553


19,600


44,672


39,136










Other income


1,401


1,974


2,821


5,808

Income before income taxes


228,077


220,747


418,403


395,493

Income tax expense


47,783


46,062


87,635


82,391

Net income


$ 180,294


$ 174,685


$ 330,768


$ 313,102










Net income per share









Class A common stock - basic


$ 3.87


$ 3.75


$ 7.10


$ 6.72

Class A common stock - diluted


$ 3.45


$ 3.34


$ 6.32


$ 5.99

Class B common stock - basic and diluted


$ 581


$ 563


$ 1,065


$ 1,008










Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic









Class A common stock


46,189,033


46,189,063


46,188,942


46,188,984

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted









Class A common stock


52,298,697


52,304,407


52,299,440


52,304,397

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Dividends declared per share









Class A common stock


$ 1.4625


$ 1.365


$ 2.925


$ 2.73

Class B common stock


$ 219.375


$ 204.75


$ 438.75


$ 409.50

Erie Indemnity Company

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)



June 30,
2026


December 31,
2025



(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $39,608 and $30,189, respectively)


$ 282,902


$ 345,874

Available-for-sale securities


61,715


33,902

Available-for-sale securities lent


1,973


3,436

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net


753,245


735,589

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net


92,533


66,061

Accrued investment income


14,194


14,311

Total current assets


1,206,562


1,199,173






Available-for-sale securities, net


1,327,084


1,286,566

Equity securities


150,516


70,624

Available-for-sale and equity securities lent


67,939


61,063

Fixed assets, net


593,365


571,476

Agent loans, net


100,680


93,953

Defined benefit pension plan


62,096


24,137

Other assets, net


48,774


48,489

Total assets


$ 3,557,016


$ 3,355,481






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Commissions payable


$ 457,211


$ 425,320

Agent incentive compensation


116,570


132,560

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


205,760


200,701

Dividends payable


68,109


68,109

Contract liability


48,457


47,561

Deferred executive compensation


9,154


9,400

Securities lending payable


63,157


61,936

Total current liabilities


968,418


945,587






Defined benefit pension plan


34,703


33,410

Contract liability


23,148


23,274

Deferred executive compensation


21,018


22,050

Deferred income taxes, net


19,085


24,788

Other long-term liabilities


23,538


22,998

Total liabilities


1,089,910


1,072,107






Shareholders' equity


2,467,106


2,283,374

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 3,557,016


$ 3,355,481

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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