DJ IG Seismic Services PLC - Removal

Financial Conduct Authority (-) IG Seismic Services PLC - Removal 24-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 24/04/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL IG Seismic Services PLC The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 24/04/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Global Depositary Receipts (each representing two Ordinary Certificates representing certain US4495972022 -- shares of USD0.01 each); fully paid. (Regulation S) securities (depository receipts) Global Depositary Receipts (each representing two Ordinary Certificates representing certain US4495971032 -- shares of USD0.01 each); fully paid. (Rule 144A) securities (depository receipts)

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 424913 EQS News ID: 2313934 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 24, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)