Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - John Dorward, Chairman, Roxmore Resources ("Roxmore" or the "Company") (TSX: RM) and their executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange.





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With a recently released Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend and hosts one of the largest underdeveloped gold resources not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, their Board and management are focused on unlocking the true potential of this project.

Roxmore is led by a proven team with a strong record of discovery, development, and value creation across the gold sector. Their leadership has played key roles in building and advancing successful companies such as Fronteer Gold and Roxgold, guiding projects from early exploration through to acquisition by major producers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294468

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange