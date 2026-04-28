

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Holmen AB (HLMMF) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK618 million, or SEK4.0 per share. This compares with SEK752 million, or SEK4.8 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to SEK5.473 billion from SEK5.973 billion last year.



Holmen AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK618 Mln. vs. SEK752 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK4.0 vs. SEK4.8 last year. -Revenue: SEK5.473 Bln vs. SEK5.973 Bln last year.



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