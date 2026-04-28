

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (FELTY) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY98.030 billion, or JPY665.18 per share. This compares with JPY92.239 billion, or JPY642.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to JPY1.227 trillion from JPY1.123 trillion last year.



Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY98.030 Bln. vs. JPY92.239 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY665.18 vs. JPY642.69 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.227 Tn vs. JPY1.123 Tn last year.



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