

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (FELTY) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled JPY20.696 billion, or JPY141.09 per share. This compares with JPY10.925 billion, or JPY74.16 per share last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to JPY273.259 billion from JPY247.916 billion last year.



Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) : -Earnings: JPY20.696 Bln. vs. JPY10.925 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY141.09 vs. JPY74.16 last year. -Revenue: JPY273.259 Bln vs. JPY247.916 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 763.74 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.300 Tn



All EPS are basic.



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