C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Reports Increase in DOG Holdings to 947,507,376 Coins

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) ("C2 Blockchain" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate treasury holdings of DOG (Bitcoin) have increased to 947,507,376 DOG coins, reflecting continued expansion of the Company's Bitcoin-native digital asset position.

The updated treasury balance reflects the acquisition of approximately 46,718,208 additional DOG coins since the Company's most recent disclosure of 900,789,168 DOG coins, representing continued execution of the Company's digital asset treasury framework.

DOG (Bitcoin) is issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol, introduced alongside the April 2024 Bitcoin halving, which provides a mechanism for fungible digital assets to operate directly on Bitcoin's base layer.

The Company's DOG holdings are custodied through Kraken, a regulated digital asset platform. Token balances can be independently verified through publicly available blockchain records. C2 Blockchain also maintains a public transparency dashboard at C2DOG.com , allowing stakeholders to review treasury balances using blockchain-verifiable data.

"C2 Blockchain continues to implement its treasury strategy with a focus on transparency, operational discipline, and responsible participation in emerging Bitcoin-native technologies," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc.

Continued Expansion of Bitcoin-Native Treasury Holdings

C2 Blockchain evaluates digital asset treasury positions within the context of its broader corporate capital management strategy. The Company monitors developments across Bitcoin-native protocols and infrastructure technologies as part of its long-term operating framework.

The introduction of Bitcoin-native protocols, including the Runes protocol, has enabled new forms of digital asset issuance directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. These developments represent an evolving area of technological experimentation within the broader digital asset ecosystem.

The Company continues to assess developments in blockchain infrastructure, digital asset custody systems, and regulatory frameworks as part of its ongoing treasury planning activities.

Bitcoin Network Activity and DOG Participation

Public blockchain analytics indicate that Runes-based transactions have represented approximately 69% of total Bitcoin network transactions during certain measurement periods, reflecting increased activity associated with Bitcoin-native digital assets. Within this activity, DOG (Bitcoin) has accounted for a substantial share of transaction volume among Bitcoin-native memecoin assets, representing approximately 86% of memecoin-related transaction activity based on third-party analytics. These transaction metrics are derived from publicly available blockchain data and external analytics providers, and activity levels may vary depending on network conditions, methodology, and measurement timeframe.

Treasury Oversight and Risk Considerations

C2 Blockchain manages digital asset holdings through structured custody arrangements and evaluates treasury exposure in relation to market conditions, liquidity requirements, and operational objectives.

Factors considered in treasury management include:

digital asset liquidity conditions

custody security and operational controls

regulatory developments affecting digital assets

financial reporting requirements

broader capital allocation priorities

Digital asset holdings may be adjusted periodically depending on market dynamics, operational needs, and strategic considerations.

Accounting and Financial Reporting

Digital assets held by the Company are accounted for in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Under current accounting standards, digital assets may be subject to fair value measurement, which may result in changes to reported financial results based on market price movements.

The Company expects to continue providing disclosure regarding its digital asset holdings in periodic financial filings and public communications.

About DOG (Bitcoin)

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol and operates directly on Bitcoin's base layer.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company focused on digital asset treasury management and participation in emerging Bitcoin-native technologies.

The Company evaluates opportunities across blockchain infrastructure, digital asset custody, and treasury management frameworks designed to support long-term operational development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's digital asset treasury strategy, anticipated operational developments, participation in emerging blockchain ecosystems, future treasury adjustments, and evaluation of blockchain infrastructure technologies.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "could," "will," "potential," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks, including:

volatility in digital asset markets

regulatory or legal developments affecting blockchain technologies

cybersecurity and custody-related risks

changes in accounting standards

liquidity constraints

operational and financial risks

broader capital market conditions

technological changes within blockchain networks

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is available in the Company's disclosures filed on OTCMarkets.com .

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-reports-increase-in-dog-bitcoin-holdings-to-947-507-376-1161894