

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (NWWCF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB6.501 billion, or RMB2.08 per share. This compares with RMB5.882 billion, or RMB1.89 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 33.7% to RMB22.133 billion from RMB33.402 billion last year.



New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB6.501 Bln. vs. RMB5.882 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.08 vs. RMB1.89 last year. -Revenue: RMB22.133 Bln vs. RMB33.402 Bln last year.



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