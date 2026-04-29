Regulatory News:
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF") its universal registration document in French (Référence D.26-0309).
The document includes the annual financial report ("rapport financier annuel") for 2025 and the annual management report ("rapport de gestion"). It was filed with the AMF in XBRL format. It is available on the Company's website: https://investors.verimatrix.com
About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit: https://www.verimatrix.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429478797/en/
Contacts:
Investor:
Jean-François Labadie
Chief Financial Officer
finance@verimatrix.com
Jean-Yves Barbara
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
jean-yves.barbara@seitosei-actifin.com
Media:
USA
Matthew Zintel
Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com
EUROPE
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
presse@seitosei-actifin.com