Regulatory News:

VERIMATRIX (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), a leading provider of user security solutions for a safer connected world, inform its shareholders, investors, financial analysts, and anyone following the company's news that the webcast of the H1 2026 revenue and results, originally scheduled for July 27 at 6:00 p.m., will now take place on Friday, July 24th at the same time.

Login information will be posted on the Investors website a few days before https://investors.verimatrix.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625567930/en/

Contacts:

Investor contacts:

Jean-François Labadie

Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

Jean-Yves Barbara

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

jean-yves.barbara@seitosei-actifin.com

Media contacts:

USA

Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

EUROPE

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

presse@seitosei-actifin.com