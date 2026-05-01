

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - M3, Inc. (4YC.F) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY49.100 billion, or JPY72.50 per share. This compares with JPY40.484 billion, or JPY59.60 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.3% to JPY351.363 billion from JPY284.900 billion last year.



M3, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY49.100 Bln. vs. JPY40.484 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY72.50 vs. JPY59.60 last year. -Revenue: JPY351.363 Bln vs. JPY284.900 Bln last year.



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