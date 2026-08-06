

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - M3, Inc. (4YC.F) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY9.074 billion, or JPY13.59 per share. This compares with JPY11.840 billion, or JPY17.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to JPY90.105 billion from JPY86.200 billion last year.



M3, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY9.074 Bln. vs. JPY11.840 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY13.59 vs. JPY17.43 last year. -Revenue: JPY90.105 Bln vs. JPY86.200 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 78.29 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 400.000 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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