Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the "Company") announces today that it has granted stock options (the "Options") to purchase up to 1,750,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.75 per Share. All Options will vest quarterly in equal installments over a period of one (1) year from the grant date.

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Source: Clara Technologies Corp.