Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (FSE: 4BH) (WKN: A3E4MS) ("Clara" or the "Company"), an enterprise technology company providing modern sales solutions for eCommerce businesses, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its ongoing business activities.

Clara continues to advance its dual business focus:

Amazon Sales Channels ("ASC") - The Company remains committed to enhancing its Amazon sales channel software and professional services, which help clients manage and promote products, analyze sales data, optimize listings, and improve visibility across Amazon marketplaces. The Company is in the process of rebuilding its ASC offering, including the development of a new website and updated integrations to better support client adoption and performance.

AI-Driven Sales Tools - In parallel, Clara continues to develop complementary technology through its Sales Buddi application ("Sales Buddi"), an AI-powered mobile sales coaching platform. Sales Buddi provides real-time coaching, prompts, follow-up reminders, pipeline analytics, and personalized recommendations to sales professionals. The platform is designed to improve sales productivity while also supporting broader system integration, including the Company's ASC business.

How Sales Buddi is expected to support ASC

Sales Buddi is designed to strengthen the Company's ASC business by providing AI-driven insights that help optimize product listings, identify target buyers, and improve seller performance across Amazon marketplaces. By capturing and analyzing sales data, Sales Buddi is designed to recommend follow-up actions, highlight high-value customer segments, and support sellers with personalized coaching tools. This integration aims to assist Amazon marketplace users adopting Clara's solutions to benefit from both the operational efficiency of ASC and the adaptive intelligence of Sales Buddi.

About the Company's Amazon Sales Channels Business

Clara's Amazon Listing Solutions combine proprietary software with professional services to help businesses succeed on Amazon. The Company's platform enables sellers to manage multiple Amazon marketplaces from a single account, customize dashboards using widgets and templates, and analyze a wide range of performance data such as profits, margins, and return on investment.

The software also provides advanced search and filtering functions, allowing sellers to identify top customers, track repeat buyers, and evaluate the effectiveness of promotions and campaigns. Beyond its software platform, Clara provides professional services including creation and optimization of product listings, image enhancement, search categorization, and sales strategy consulting. For sellers who prefer to manage their own accounts, Clara also offers educational programs such as online courses and one-on-one coaching to help clients understand and leverage Amazon's platform effectively.

About Sales Buddi

Sales Buddi is Clara's flagship mobile sales enablement platform powered by artificial intelligence. The application provides real-time coaching prompts, pipeline analytics, follow-up reminders, and personalized recommendations designed to improve sales productivity. By simplifying workflows and turning data into actionable insights, Sales Buddi supports both new and experienced sales professionals.

Sales Buddi integrates with existing customer relationship management systems and communication tools, helping users manage their sales activities more effectively. Beyond serving individual professionals, Sales Buddi is also being developed as a resource to support enterprise clients, complementing Clara's Amazon marketplace solutions and forming part of the Company's broader technology strategy.

For more information, visit www.salesbuddi.com.

About Clara Technologies Corp.

Clara Technologies Corp. is an enterprise technology company focused on developing AI tools to support business performance. The Company provides specialized IT software and professional services for Amazon sellers, helping clients manage and promote products, analyze sales data, optimize listings, and improve visibility across Amazon marketplaces.

In addition to its Amazon marketplace solutions, Clara is also advancing complementary AI initiatives such as Sales Buddi, a mobile sales coaching application designed to provide personalized strategy prompts and follow-up tools for sales professionals. Together, these initiatives reflect Clara's broader strategy of combining marketplace expertise with AI-driven applications to create value for business users and enterprise partners.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp and Sales Buddi, please visit https://claratech.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the Company's continued development of its Amazon listing business and related service offerings; (ii) the Company's plans and expectations relating to the development and enhancement of the Sales Buddi application; and (iii) the Company's overall business objectives and growth strategies.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to continue advancing its Amazon marketplace business, the success of ongoing development of the Sales Buddi application, general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory, and social uncertainties, the risk of insufficient capital, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269566

SOURCE: Clara Technologies Corp.