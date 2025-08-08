Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (FSE: 4BH) (WKN: A3E4MS) ("Clara" or the "Company"), an innovator in enterprise-level AI solutions, is pleased to announce it has engaged Social Direct Australia, a Queensland-based digital marketing agency, to lead content development, community engagement, and brand strategy for Sales Buddi, the Company's flagship mobile AI sales coaching platform.

Social Direct operates under The SHP Group Pty Ltd and brings proven experience working with fast-scaling, tech-forward companies across English-speaking markets. This engagement will support the Company's broader goal of expanding organic brand visibility and deepening user engagement as Sales Buddi scales globally.

"This service agreement with Social Direct represents a foundational step in our long-term strategy to establish Sales Buddi as a global coaching solution within the sales enablement ecosystem," said Jonah Hicks, CEO of Clara Technologies. "Their proven experience in building community-driven brand momentum is well aligned with our need to create consistent engagement as we grow our user base."

This initiative complements Clara's recently announced performance marketing campaign with Defiant Digital, forming a layered growth strategy that combines paid user acquisition with high-quality content and consistent brand presence.

Under the terms of the agreement, effective July 23, 2025, Clara Technologies has committed to a monthly service engagement of $1,850 + GST. The scope of services includes:

Full-service social media management

Creation and scheduling of 15 monthly content pieces (across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X), including reels, carousels, image posts, and stories

Competitor and hashtag research

Community engagement and moderation (60 minutes daily)

Monthly strategic planning session (60 minutes)

Dedicated account manager for real-time support and execution

The engagement is structured on a month-to-month basis, providing Clara with flexibility to expand or refine the strategy as performance benchmarks evolve.

About Sales Buddi

Sales Buddi is a mobile AI sales coach designed to support sales professionals with real-time strategy, mindset coaching, and post-meeting follow-up planning. Users complete an onboarding process to identify their sales personality, which helps customize their experience within the app. Once active, the platform provides actionable coaching, follow-up prompts, and motivational support tailored to each user's style.

For more information, visit www.salesbuddi.com.

About Clara Technologies Corp

Clara Technologies Corp is a forward-thinking enterprise technology company developing AI tools to optimize business performance. Its flagship platform Sales Buddi is designed to transform how companies approach sales training, operational intelligence, and employee development.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp and Sales Buddi, visit https://claratech.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

