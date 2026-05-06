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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
52 Leser
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Greenfood AB (publ): Greenfood's Interim report first quarter 2026

Greenfood entered 2026 with a strong first quarter, delivering improved profitability and continued momentum in its core businesses. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15.8 percent, supported by growth and margin improvement in Picadeli and Food Solutions. Picadeli continued its international expansion, surpassing 200 points of sale in the US while further strengthening performance in France.

Interim overview 1 January - 31 March 2026

  • Net sales for the group totaled SEK 1,391.1 million (1,443.8), a decrease of 3.7 percent, driven by 6.5 percent growth in Picadeli and 3.0 percent growth in Food Solutions while Fresh Produce decreased 10.1 percent.
  • Group adjusted EBITDA of SEK 83.4 million (72.0) increased 15.8 percent driven by Picadeli and Food Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA in Fresh Produce decreased 1.5 per cent compared to Q1 2025.
  • Net result for the period SEK -25.3 million (-44.8).
  • Cash flow from operations was SEK -20.7 million (-168.1).
  • At quarter's end, the Group's available liquidity amounted to SEK 362.4 million (135.7).
  • Picadeli net sales for the quarter grew by 6.5 percent to SEK 478.6 million (449.5), driven by increased food-to-go sales especially within Denmark and increased number of total salad bars and positive like-for-like sales per bar.

For more information, contact:
Martin Asp, CFO, Greenfood AB (publ)
martin.asp@greenfood.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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