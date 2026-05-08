TSS, Inc.: TSS to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference

GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors may access a live audio webcast and replay at https://event.summitcast.com/view/aZxVFEntdXZooQDEsVxUoT/JF4sUDfffe57Hco29Cyu4F.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TSS management, please contact your conference representative or email your request to tssi@haydenir.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR TSS, Inc. James Carbonara (646) 755-7412 Danny Chism, CFO Brett Maas (646) 536-7331 (512) 310-4908 tssi@haydenir.com dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-to-present-at-the-21st-annual-needham-technology-media-and-co-1165300