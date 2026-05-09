New to The Street Broadcasts Show #752 on Bloomberg Television Featuring Graphene Manufacturing Group, T-REX Acquisition Corp, KITON, and Roadzen

The show broadcasts as sponsored programming with commercials by Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR), YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH), DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT), Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX), and IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2026 / New to The Street , one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television business brands, announces the nationwide Bloomberg Television broadcast of Show #752 airing Saturday at 6:30 PM EST as sponsored programming. The episode features executive interviews and corporate updates from innovative public and private market leaders spanning advanced materials, acquisition platforms, luxury fashion, and AI-driven insurance technology.

The nationally televised episode features:

Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCQX:GMGRF) - Discussing its next-generation graphene aluminum-ion battery technology, energy-saving solutions, and the growing global demand for advanced battery materials and clean technology innovation.

T-REX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TRXA) - Providing insight into its acquisition strategy, growth initiatives, and market opportunities within today's evolving capital markets environment.

KITON - Highlighting the continued expansion of the globally recognized luxury fashion house and its growing U.S. visibility through strategic media and branding initiatives.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) - Showcasing its AI-powered insurance technology ecosystem and discussing how automation and artificial intelligence are transforming underwriting, claims processing, and mobility solutions worldwide.

The broadcast will also feature sponsored television commercials from:

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR)

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT)

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX)

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC)

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television business brands, broadcasting sponsored programming weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network. For more than 17 years, the platform has featured some of the fastest-growing public and private companies through long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media placements, digital syndication, and iconic outdoor billboard campaigns throughout New York City's financial district and Times Square.

The company's expanding media ecosystem includes one of the largest financial-focused YouTube platforms in the industry with millions of subscribers across its channels, alongside distribution through LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, and additional digital media networks. New to The Street films interviews from the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite while continuing its global expansion across the U.S., MENA, and Latin American markets.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Communications Director

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-broadcasts-show-%23752-on-bloomberg-television-featuring-graph-1165578