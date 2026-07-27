Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Blackwoods will distribute GMG Products in Australia. Blackwoods will distribute GMG's liquid graphene products: G LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR.

Blackwoods is Australia's leading supplier of industrial and safety solutions, supporting businesses of all sizes across mining, manufacturing, construction, transport, government, utilities and other critical industries. Established in 1878 and part of the Wesfarmers Group (ASX: WES), Blackwoods provides an extensive range of over 300,000 products spanning safety, personal protective equipment, tools, workwear, maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and specialised industrial solutions.

Blackwoods operates a national network of branches, distribution centres and online platforms, supported by more than 2,000 team members and a dedicated field sales force.

John Veitch, Blackwoods Category Manager for Australia, commented "Blackwoods is pleased to add GMG's innovative graphene-enhanced products to our industrial product offering across Australia. Our customers are continually looking for practical solutions that support equipment reliability, operational efficiency and improved asset performance. We see G LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR as strong additions to our range and look forward to supporting their availability through our branch, sales and distribution network."

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented "We are very pleased to have Blackwoods distribute G LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR in Australia. Blackwoods has an excellent reputation, extensive customer reach and a strong industrial distribution network, making them an ideal channel partner for GMG as we continue to commercialise our graphene-enhanced products. Blackwoods' focus on industrial customers, safety, quality and reliable supply aligns strongly with GMG's approach to bringing practical graphene solutions to market. We believe this relationship can help increase customer access to G LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR across a wide range of industrial and commercial applications."

Jack Perkowski, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, commented: "This is an important commercial development for GMG. Partnering with a leading industrial distributor such as Blackwoods provides GMG with an established route to market in Australia and supports our strategy of scaling sales through high-quality distribution partners. Blackwoods' extensive branch network, sales capability and customer relationships provide a strong platform for GMG's products. The Board is pleased to see continued progress in building the commercial foundations for GMG's graphene products."

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells graphene enhanced products manufactured where the graphene is made via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated distribution of G LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR by Blackwoods, the potential for Blackwoods to distribute additional GMG products, alignment between Blackwoods and GMG and its impact on bringing GMG's graphene solutions to market, Blackwoods' role in increasing customer access to G LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR across a wide range of industrial and commercial applications, Blackwoods providing GMG with an established route to market in Australia and supporting GMG's scaling strategy, Blackwoods providing a strong platform for GMG products, GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and the Company's four critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation that GMG does not receive or receive on a timely basis the fully signed consent notice from the and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306628

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.