Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Founder, Managing Director and CEO Craig Nicol will participate in a live fireside chat hosted by Cory Fleck of the KE Report. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (Thursday, July 23, 2026).

The discussion will recap GMG's recent operational and commercial developments and provide an outlook on the Company's next stage of growth. This will be a live event, and attendees are encouraged to ask questions throughout the discussion.

Register for the live event:

https://event.webinarjam.com/gykm4/register/q561qb62

Topics expected to be discussed include:

First Bulk U.S. Shipment: On June 17, 2026, GMG announced that it had shipped its first-ever bulk order of THERMAL-XR to its exclusive North American distributor, Nu-Calgon Wholesaler, Inc. The product is marketed and sold as Nu-Calgon CoolWorx powered by GMG Graphene.

On June 17, 2026, GMG announced that it had shipped its first-ever bulk order of THERMAL-XR to its exclusive North American distributor, Nu-Calgon Wholesaler, Inc. The product is marketed and sold as Nu-Calgon CoolWorx powered by GMG Graphene. Gen 2.0 Graphene Plant Startup: On July 6, 2026, GMG announced that it had completed construction and started up its Generation 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Technology Plant on budget and on schedule. The plant is expected to produce up to 10 tonnes of graphene annually once the remaining works are completed and the plant is optimized.

On July 6, 2026, GMG announced that it had completed construction and started up its Generation 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Technology Plant on budget and on schedule. The plant is expected to produce up to 10 tonnes of graphene annually once the remaining works are completed and the plant is optimized. Record Sales Orders: On July 7, 2026, GMG announced that it had booked more than A$400,000 in sales orders during June 2026, representing the strongest month for sales orders in the Company's history. The orders reflected customer activity across domestic and international markets and growing demand for THERMAL-XR.

On July 7, 2026, GMG announced that it had booked more than A$400,000 in sales orders during June 2026, representing the strongest month for sales orders in the Company's history. The orders reflected customer activity across domestic and international markets and growing demand for THERMAL-XR. Factory for Graphene Factories: On July 8, 2026, GMG announced that its Board had approved A$1.2 million in capital expenditure for the next stage of detailed design, engineering and long-lead procurement for its proposed Fulcrum Facility. The facility is intended to support the assembly and commissioning of modular graphene production units that can be deployed globally, including potential future production sites in North America.

On July 8, 2026, GMG announced that its Board had approved A$1.2 million in capital expenditure for the next stage of detailed design, engineering and long-lead procurement for its proposed Fulcrum Facility. The facility is intended to support the assembly and commissioning of modular graphene production units that can be deployed globally, including potential future production sites in North America. 30,000-Hour Testing Milestone: On July 9, 2026, GMG announced that THERMAL-XR had surpassed 30,000 hours of external salt-spray testing under ASTM B117-19, with certification of no corrosion from an external laboratory in the United States.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology company that develops, manufactures and sells energy-saving and energy-storage solutions, enabled by graphene produced via its in-house production process. GMG uses its proprietary process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its natural elements - carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high-quality, low-cost, scalable, tuneable, and low- to no-contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities and to secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on a graphene-enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants, and data centres. GMG has also developed a graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels, initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively, with financial support from the Australian Government, to progress R&D and commercialisation of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

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Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.