Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved AU$1.2 million in capital expenditure for the next stage of detailed design, engineering and long-lead procurement for its next-generation graphene manufacturing plant. The plant will modularise GMG's recently commissioned Gen 2.0 Plant and support the development of a "Factory for Graphene Factories."

These capital funds will support feasibility level design, engineering and long-lead procurement for GMG's "Fulcrum" Facility. Figure 1 shows an informational image of the planned facility, which will be located in GMG's newly leased warehouse in Richlands, near the existing GMG "Boundary" Facility (HQ).

Figure 1.0 GMG Fulcrum Gen 2.1 Technology (Image for Informational Purposes Only)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/304387_8cf54a0304a8cb85_001full.jpg

The GMG Fulcrum Facility will include an area for assembling Graphene Modular Production Units (MPU's) and a separate operating area for up to 5 separate Graphene MPU's, "Technology Gen 2.1 Plant", each with an estimated capacity of up to 20 tonnes per annum.

Once fully completed and optimised, the Fulcrum Facility is expected to have annual production capacity of up to 100 tonnes of graphene. It is also expected to be largely self-powered through standalone energy generation using renewable sources, an energy storage system and hydrogen-enriched natural gas supplied by tail gas power generation. The facility is also expected to assemble and commission up to 12 additional MPU's per annum, equivalent to a further 240 tonnes of annual graphene production capacity.

The GMG Fulcrum Facility is expected to take several years to complete, with funding and operational readiness to be phased and subject to separate Board approvals and press releases. GMG is also optimising the Gen 2.0 Plant for graphene quality, production rate, graphene packing, and self-power generation, with these elements not expected to be completed until the end of 2026.

In the meantime, GMG is progressing site selection and local, state and federal government approvals studies of locating a graphene production facility in both USA and Canada. The expectation is for the Graphene MPU's to be assembled and commissioned in the Fulcrum Facility and then relocated to the site in North America for operations and graphene production along with any liquid graphene production and packing facility.

"Advancing to the engineering and long-lead procurement phase for our Fulcrum Facility is a pivotal step in GMG's scale-up strategy," said Craig Nicol, Managing Director and CEO of GMG. "With our Gen 2.0 Plant now commissioned, we are applying those learnings to design a modular, repeatable production system that can be deployed globally. The Fulcrum Facility is intended to become the hub for assembling and commissioning Graphene MPUs, enabling us to accelerate capacity growth while maintaining quality and cost discipline. At the same time, we are progressing optimisation of our existing operations and preparing for expansion into North America, positioning GMG to meet increasing demand across our energy savings and energy storage product lines."

"The Board's approval of this capital reflects confidence in GMG's modular manufacturing approach and long-term growth pathway," said Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Director of GMG. "The Fulcrum Facility is designed not only to expand production capacity, but also to demonstrate a scalable model for deploying graphene manufacturing internationally. By combining modular production, efficient capital deployment, and increasingly self-powered energy systems, GMG is building a platform that can support disciplined expansion into key global markets. We believe this approach strengthens our ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders."

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. These statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's expectations relating to the design, engineering, construction, commissioning, ramp-up, modularisation and optimisation of the Gen 2.0 Plant, Fulcrum Facility and any associated and Graphene Modular Production Units; expected capital requirements and timing for each phase of the Fulcrum Facility and related projects; anticipated graphene production capacities (including expected annual tonnage of graphene from the Fulcrum Facility and any deployed Modular Production Units); the extent to which the Fulcrum Facility and other plants will be largely self-powered from standalone energy generation, energy storage systems and hydrogen-enriched natural gas; the Company's plans and timelines for site selection, permitting and approvals for graphene production facilities in the USA and Canada; expectations regarding the assembly, commissioning and relocation of Graphene Modular Production Units to North American sites; the Company's expectations regarding market demand and commercialisation of GMG's products (including coatings, lubricants, battery materials and other graphene-enabled products); GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and the Company's four critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation: that the Company's operational and strategic progress will continue broadly as planned; that the Gen 2.0 plants, Fulcrum Facility and associated Modular Production Units will be designed, engineered, constructed, commissioned and ramped up substantially on time and on budget; that the technology deployed at the Fulcrum Facility and in Modular Production Units will perform as expected at scale; that sufficient customer demand will develop for graphene and graphene-enabled products at the production levels contemplated; that required local, state, federal and environmental approvals and permits in Australia, the USA and Canada will be obtained on acceptable terms and timelines; that the Company's cash position, access to capital and business fundamentals will remain supportive of its growth plans; that future financial performance will improve in line with management's expectations; and that applicable accounting and regulatory frameworks will remain broadly consistent with current treatment.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: overall economic conditions and capital market volatility; construction, cost-overrun, technology, scale-up and ramp-up risks associated with the Gen 2.0 Plant, Fulcrum Facility, Gen 2.1 Plants and Modular Production Units; the risk that required approvals and permits are not received, are delayed or are received on terms that are not acceptable to the Company; technical de-risking and market acceptance risks for the Company's products and solutions; the introduction of competing technologies or products; environmental and regulatory requirements; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and geopolitical instability and conflicts that may affect supply chains, markets or regulatory environments; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; unexpected development, production and operational challenges; unanticipated costs; and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304387

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.