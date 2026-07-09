Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive performance test results for its THERMAL XR ENHANCE coating - now surpassing 30,000 hours of salt spray testing under test method ASTM B117-19 at an external laboratory.

Figure 1 shows the certification of no corrosion after 30,000 hours of salt spray testing from an external laboratory in the USA.

Figure 1: Certification of 30,000 hours of salt spray test ASTM B117-19 for THERMAL-XR

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Figure 2 shows the images of the THERMAL-XR coated plates upon the commencement of tests. Figure 3 shows the images of the various THERMAL-XR coated plates after 30,000 hours of salt spray testing.

Figure 2: Image of THERMAL-XR coated plates upon commencement of tests

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Figure 3: Images of THERMAL-XR coated plates after 30,000 hours of salt sea spray testing

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GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "Reaching more than 30,000 hours of ASTM B117-19 salt sea spray testing with no observed corrosion is a significant validation of THERMAL-XR ENHANCE in one of the harshest standard corrosion test environments available. To put this in context, many premium automotive, building and industrial coatings are benchmarked at around 1,000 hours, and high-performance marine and offshore systems at 2,000 hours or more, with extended programmes for some advanced systems reaching into the low thousands of hours. By surpassing 30,000 hours in continuous salt spray testing while also delivering improved heat transfer under high air-flow conditions, THERMAL-XR ENHANCE demonstrates truly next-generation performance in both corrosion protection and heat-exchange efficiency."

GMG's Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "It is fantastic to see THERMAL-XR ENHANCE providing measurable benefits in such an important application - space cooling, refrigeration and data centres in demanding operating and environmental conditions. These results, combined with our growing regulatory approvals and distribution footprint, give us confidence in the role THERMAL-XR can play as a global benchmark coating for energy savings and corrosion protection."

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE Development and EPA Approval History

Month Significant Milestones for THERMAL-XR powered by GMG Graphene September 2022 GMG acquires THERMAL-XR manufacturing intellectual property and brand rights

GMG ACQUIRES THERMAL-XR MANUFACTURING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND BRAND RIGHTS AND GRANTS RSUs TO DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) December 2022 Verified Improved Heat Transfer by The University of Queensland.

VERIFIED IMPROVED HEAT TRANSFER ON ALUMINIUM WITH THERMAL-XR & MARKET UPDATE - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) February 2023 Approval from Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS)

GMG RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL TO ENABLE SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL SALES - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) April 2023 Total available market for THERMAL-XR estimated by Company to be > US$28.4 billion

GMG ANNOUNCES COMMERCIALISATION PROGRESS OF THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) April 2023 First order of THERMAL-XR > $120,000

GMG ANNOUNCES COMMERCIALISATION PROGRESS OF THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) May 2023 Signing of Distributors for Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & South Korea

GMG SIGNS THERMAL-XR DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENTS IN 4 ASIAN COUNTRIES - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) June 2023 Independently Verified Heat Transfer & Energy Savings

GMG ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED HEAT TRANSFER AND ENERGY SAVINGS RESULTS FROM THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) July 2023 Signing of Nu-Calgon Distribution for North America - USA, Canada, Mexico, & Caribbean.

GMG APPOINTS NU-CALGON AS THERMAL-XR DISTRIBUTOR FOR NORTH AMERICA - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) August 2023 Commissioning of THERMAL-XR Coating Bulk Blend Plant

GMG PROVIDES COMMERCIALISATION PROGRESS OF THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) October 2023 Forward Orders > AU$ 400k - Conditional on Import Approvals for some Countries

GMG PROVIDES COMMERCIALISATION UPDATE ON ENERGY SAVINGS COATING THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) December 2023 Commissioning of the modular Graphene Production plant

Graphene Manufacturing Group Commissions Modular Graphene Production Plant - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) January 2024 Canada Approval Department of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) January 2024 Launch of Nu-Calgon CoolWorx powered by GMG Graphene at Chicago AHR Expo 2024.

Launch of Nu-Calgon CoolWorx powered by GMG Graphene at Chicago AHR Expo 2024. April 2024 GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR

GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR December 2024 GMG Reaches Market Commercialisation Milestone on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR

GMG Reaches Market Commercialisation Milestone on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR December 2025 USA EPA Approval Conditions Accepted for Graphene Coating THERMAL-XR

USA EPA Approval Conditions Accepted for Graphene Coating THERMAL-XR December 2025 USA EPA Approval Conditions Accepted for Graphene Coating THERMAL-XR

USA EPA Approval Conditions Accepted for Graphene Coating THERMAL-XR March 2026 THERMAL-XR Sales in the United States to Commence after GMG Receives US EPA Approval

THERMAL-XR Sales in the United States to Commence after GMG Receives US EPA Approval June 2026 GMG Delivers its first ever bulk shipment of THERMAL-XR to Nu Calgon in the USA

GMG Delivers its first ever bulk shipment of THERMAL-XR to Nu Calgon in the USA

About THERMAL-XR ENHANCE powered by GMG Graphene:

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE coating system is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction.

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE is now patented for 20 years in Australia and is expected to be patented in other countries around the world.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. These statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's expectations relating to the performance, durability, energy savings and enhanced corrosion resistance of the THERMAL-XR ENHANCE graphene coating product in commercial applications; the Company's belief that THERMAL-XR ENHANCE represents next-generation heat transfer technology and a global benchmark coating; the anticipated benefits of THERMAL-XR ENHANCE in radiators, HVAC-R systems, engine cooling and other industrial and building applications; the Company's expectations regarding market demand and commercialisation of THERMAL-XR ENHANCE and related products (including Nu-Calgon CoolWorx powered by GMG Graphene); references to typical ASTM B117-19 salt spray benchmark durations for premium automotive, building, industrial, marine and offshore coatings and statements comparing those benchmarks to THERMAL-XR ENHANCE's extended salt spray test duration; and the Company's regulatory and commercialisation plans in the United States and other jurisdictions, including the implications of approvals or consent orders from regulators such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and the Company's four critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation: that the results observed in laboratory salt sea spray testing and other technical evaluations of THERMAL-XR ENHANCE (including extended ASTM B117-19 test durations) will be indicative of performance in real-world commercial operating conditions; that THERMAL-XR ENHANCE will continue to perform as expected over extended periods; that comparisons to typical salt spray benchmark durations for other coatings are a useful indicator of relative corrosion-resistance performance, recognising that ASTM B117-19 is an accelerated, comparative test method and not a direct predictor of in-service lifespan; that regulatory approvals, consent notices and other permissions (including those from the EPA, ECCC and other national or regional authorities) will remain in effect on terms acceptable to the Company; that the Company and its distributors will be able to market, sell and deliver THERMAL-XR ENHANCE and related products into target markets as planned; that sufficient customer demand will develop for energy-saving and corrosion-protection coatings at the performance levels contemplated; and that the Company's cash position, access to capital and business fundamentals will remain supportive of its commercialisation plans.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the risk that laboratory test results, including salt sea spray testing duration and performance, do not translate into equivalent real-world performance; the risk that extended salt spray test durations may be misinterpreted as direct indicators of product life in service; technical de-risking and market acceptance risks for THERMAL-XR ENHANCE and other products; construction, scale-up, manufacturing and supply chain risks; the risk that required approvals, consent notices or permits are not received, are delayed, are revoked or are received or maintained on terms that are not acceptable to the Company (including from the EPA, ECCC and other regulators); changes in environmental, chemical or product-safety regulations; competitive product and technology developments; overall economic conditions and capital market volatility; foreign exchange fluctuations; and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.