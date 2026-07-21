Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a global exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Alstom (EPA: ALO) for testing and developing graphene products for the rail industry - specifically for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented "We are thrilled to be partnering with Alstom, one of the world's most recognised names in rail and transportation. This global exclusive MOU gives GMG the opportunity to bring our graphene technology into one of the largest and most technically demanding sectors in the world. Rail systems demand the highest standards of performance, durability and efficiency - and we believe graphene is uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful improvements across a range of applications. We look forward to working closely with the Alstom team to develop and commercialise graphene products that will help shape the future of rail."

Jack Perkowski, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, commented: "Securing a global exclusive MOU with Alstom is a landmark moment for GMG. Alstom operates at the very highest level of global transportation infrastructure - serving cities, governments and rail operators across the world with a presence that spans every major market. The fact that a company of Alstom's scale and technical sophistication has chosen to partner exclusively with GMG to evaluate develop and commercialize graphene-based products for the rail industry is a powerful validation of our technology and our team's capabilities. This arrangement has the potential to open a new revenue stream for GMG and reinforces our strategy of targeting large, established industries where graphene's unique properties can deliver measurable, real-world impact."

Alstom is a pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. The company designs and delivers a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the global exclusive MOU with Alstom for the development of graphene products for the rail industry, graphene's capacity to deliver meaningful improvements across applications, the potential for new revenue streams created by the arrangement with Alstom, GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and the Company's four critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including the successful co-development of graphene-based products suitable for rail industry applications and the commercial adoption of such products by Alstom and its customers. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that the co-development arrangement with Alstom does not proceed as anticipated or on a timely basis, that graphene products developed under the arrangement do not achieve the expected performance outcomes, and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305938

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.