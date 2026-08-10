Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the latest progress update on the next generation graphene battery technology being developed by GMG and the University of Queensland ("UQ") under a Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto, one of the world's largest metals and mining groups, and with the support of the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana ("BIC") in the United States of America. As shown in Figure 1, and the launch video shown in Figure 2, GMG has updated its branding to be used for all graphene battery cells going forward. This new branding refers to the safe and fast charging nature of the Company's batteries and how the Graphene is used to enhance their performance and cycle life. Please see the following webpage for further details about the graphene batteries: https://graphenemg.com/graphene-products/gcells/.

Figure 1: Updated Branding of the Graphene Batteries as shown on Pouch Cell Battery

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Figure 2: Updated Graphene Battery Branding and Launch Video - Watch here: https://youtu.be/pfHhh5-TLyU

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About BIC

BIC is a collaborative initiative designed to incorporate leadership from renowned universities, government agencies, and commercial enterprises. BIC is a public-private partnership and a not-for-profit organization focusing on the rapid development, testing and commercialization of safe, reliable and lightweight energy storage systems for defense and commercial customers. BIC is a unique organization that has been leading battery cell development for world leading battery companies for over 10 years and has carried out over 500 battery development projects.

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of GMG Graphene Batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

www.graphenemg.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation GMG Graphene Batteries are safe and fast charging and the Graphene can be used to increase their performance and cycle life, GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of Graphene Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and the Company's four critical business objectives..

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions that GMG Graphene Batteries can be produced at lower cost, as to charging time, energy density, life cycle, safety, thermal runway risk and the need for a thermal management system for, the speed and stability of charging, that GMG Graphene Batteries will progress to BTRL 7 and 8, that a range of global companies in a variety of industries will be interested in working with GMG, that the battery pack design will be plastic and offer weight, cost and complexity advantages to a metal case and increased energy density, that the service agreement with the BIC will enable the Company to optimize its cell design and battery manufacturing equipment, and that the Company will be able to meet its overall timeline on the battery cell roadmap. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that GMG Graphene Batteries cannot be produced at lower cost, or any of the assumptions as to charging time, energy density, life cycle, safety, thermal runway risk and the need for a thermal management system for GMG Graphene Batteries can not be achieved, GMG Graphene Batteries do not offer expected speed and stability of charging, that GMG Graphene Batteries will not progress to BTRL 7 and 8, that a range of global companies in a variety of industries will not be interested in working with GMG, that the battery pack design will not be plastic and not offer weight, cost and complexity advantages to a metal case and increased energy density, that the Company will not be able to optimize the electrochemical behaviour of the pouch cell through laboratory experimentation or at all, that the Company will not be able to meet its overall timeline on the battery cell roadmap, that the service agreement with the BIC will not enable the Company to optimize its cell design and battery manufacturing equipment and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 04, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.