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WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 10:40
16,570 Euro
-0,09 % -0,015
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
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ALSTOM SA 5-Tage-Chart
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16,52016,54010:46
16,51516,54510:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 08:36 Uhr
50 Leser
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Alstom S.A.: Alstom to provide 25 additional X'trapolis 2.0 trains in Australia for €270m

  • Alstom has been awarded a €270 million1 contract by the Victorian Government through the exercise of an option for 25 additional X'trapolis 2.0 trains, supplementing the 25 trains currently being delivered under the initial contract awarded in 2021. This latest order brings the total fleet to 50 trains.
  • X'trapolis 2.0 has a 60% local content requirement driving the development of the wider rail supply chain in Victoria preserving the nationally significant sovereign train building capability that Alstom uniquely delivers in Australia.

4 August 2026 , Alstom, global leader in smarts and sustainable mobility, have concluded an order for €270m following the exercise of a contract option by the Victorian Government to build 25 X'trapolis 2.0 trains across Alstom's facilities in Victoria. The exercise of the option brings the total fleet under manufacture by Alstom in Victoria to 50 trains.

The X'trapolis 2.0 train, tailored from Alstom's proven Adessia commuter rail platform, is notable for its 60% local content requirement which powers Victoria's rail manufacturing industry. Hundreds of skilled manufacturing jobs across metropolitan and regional Victoria supporting the broader supply chain, will be secured as a result of the exercise of this option.

X'trapolis 2.0 is an energy efficient six-car electric train developed in partnership with the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning. With a 1,225 passenger capacity, continuous walkthrough design and wider doors, accessibility features include 20 dedicated wheelchair spaces, pram, bike and mixed-use areas, semi-automated ramps, tactile signage, assistive hearing technologies, and an improved passenger-driver interface.

The first X'trapolis 2.0 train entered passenger service in May 2026 with additional trains built by Alstom entering service periodically replacing a legacy fleet which has operated since the early 1980s.
Alstom's Adessia commuter solutions support urban areas worldwide with over 48,000 commuter train cars sold, serving 60 commuter rail systems and carrying over 20 million passengers every day.

ALSTOM, X'trapolis and Adessia are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About AlstomAlstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com

ContactsPress:

HQ

Stephane SAVIGNARD - Tel.: +33 7 63 00 48 76
stephane.savignard@alstomgroup.com

Australia and New Zealand
Robert GUNNING - T: +61 (0)494 125 005
robert.gunning@alstomgroup.com

Almira ANTHONY - T: +61 (0)404 096 440
almira.anthony@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations:

Cyril GUERIN - T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com

Guillaume GAUVILLE - T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com

Jalal DAHMANE - T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

1 This order will be booked in the second quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2026/27.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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