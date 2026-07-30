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WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 09:59
16,180 Euro
-1,31 % -0,215
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALSTOM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,15516,17510:04
16,15016,18010:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alstom S.A.: Update on the AMF investigation opened in 2021/22

30 July 2026 - In 2021/22, the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) opened an investigation into the Company's financial communications and the trading of its shares. The proceedings, which had previously been disclosed in the Company's Universal Registration Document, are still ongoing. As part of these proceedings, the Company has received a statement of objections, which it intends to contest.

About AlstomAlstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026. For more information, please visit www.alstom.com

ContactsPress:

Charles-Etienne LEBATARD - T: +33 (0) 7 63 43 68 60
mediarelations@alstomgroup.com

Philippe MOLITOR - T +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
Philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations:

Cyril GUÉRIN - T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com

Guillaume GAUVILLÉ - T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com

Jalal DAHMANE - T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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