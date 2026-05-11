

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Orix Corp (IX) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY447.265 billion, or JPY399.40 per share. This compares with JPY351.630 billion, or JPY307.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to JPY3.330 trillion from JPY2.874 trillion last year.



Orix Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY447.265 Bln. vs. JPY351.630 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY399.40 vs. JPY307.16 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.330 Tn vs. JPY2.874 Tn last year.



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